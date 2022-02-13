It would not be right for Russia to invade Ukraine, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Saturday, as Moscow continued to build up troops on its border with Kyiv.

Çavuşoğlu said during his interview delivered on broadcaster CNN Turk that if there is no risk of a Russian invasion, Western countries must be sensitive about their war rhetoric and statements causing panic.

Saying that Western countries had previously warned of an invasion, he said that there are differing intelligence reports and that Russian and Belarussian sources with which Turkey is in contact deny the allegations.

Çavuşoğlu further said that the tensions should not be expected to be solved completely after a few talks, but that taking confidence-building steps and understanding mutual concerns is vital.

“It would not be right for Russia to invade as this process is continuing.”

Still, he said that one should be prepared and emphasized that Turkey’s efforts with both Ukraine and Russia are continuing.

“We do not have an atmosphere of panic. We are in constant contact with our intelligence and other institutions,” Turkey’s top diplomat said.

Turkey has issued a warning against travel to eastern Ukraine amid increased concerns that a Russian invasion could be imminent.

"We advise our citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine's regions along its eastern borders unless they have to," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Turkey is evaluating plans how to evacuate nearly 25,000 citizens in Ukraine via land, air and sea in a "worst-case scenario," Çavuşoğlu said.

"We need to be prepared against all odds ... but we need to focus on defusing the tension" the minister said, indicating that Turkish citizens in Ukraine were called one by one and shown how they could apply in case of need.

Preventing conflict

Çavuşoğlu firmly underlined that Turkey’s aim is to prevent conflict.

“Let alone war, any tension affects all of us. It would affect the economy, energy security, tourism.”

He added that he would talk with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday.

Çavuşoğlu also held a phone call with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday.

Kuleba tweeted that he had a “meaningful” conversation with Çavuşoğlu “about the security crisis and threats created by the Russian Federation in the Azov and Black Seas” as well as diplomatic ways to reduce tensions.

They also discussed the development of military-technical cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey.

Turkey has been closely following the developments and is in close contact with both Kyiv and Moscow. Ankara has offered to mediate talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s invitation to visit Turkey amid Ukraine tensions. The Russian president will visit Turkey once the pandemic situation and schedules allow it, the Kremlin said.

Erdoğan also recently visited Kyiv and held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He reiterated Turkey’s decision to not recognize the annexation of Crimea, saying that Ankara supports Ukraine's Crimea Platform initiative.

Turkey shares the Black Sea with Ukraine and Russia. While forging cooperation on defense and energy, Turkey has opposed Moscow’s policies in Syria and Libya, as well as its annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. It has also sold sophisticated drones to Ukraine, angering Russia.

The Russian military movements have fueled concerns that Moscow is preparing to send forces into Ukraine. The Kremlin denies its troops are a threat, but says they will remain as long as it sees fit.

“If the two sides accept, we will be willing to make mediation. OSCE (The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) has offered to hold the Minsk trilateral meeting in Turkey and we said we would welcome the chance to host it if all sides accept. We are not a member of the Minsk Trio but it cannot be held in Belarus due to the tensions with other countries.”

Reiterating that although Ukraine said it accepted the idea of meeting with Russia through Turkish mediation, Çavuşoğlu said that no positive or negative message had been received from Moscow so far.