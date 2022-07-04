Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Turkey on Tuesday upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
According to a statement by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, Draghi and Erdoğan will head the third intergovernmental summit between Turkey and Italy with the participation of both sides’ ministers.
All aspects of Turkey-Italy relations, as well as steps that can be taken to deepen bilateral ties, are expected to be discussed, while Draghi will also hold talks with Turkey on ties between Ankara and Brussels and regional issues.
Diplomatic relations between Turkey and Italy were established in 1856. While both countries are two regional powers of the Mediterranean, sharing similar interests, Ankara and Rome also enjoy significant cooperation in the fields of energy, the defense industry, tourism, infrastructure, automotive and chemicals, as Italy is one of Turkey’s top trading partners.
