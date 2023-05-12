The White House praised Türkiye's "proud democratic institutions" as the country prepares to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday.

"We're going to leave it to the Turkish people to decide their future. We obviously don't get involved in speaking to individual elections and certainly don't get into talking about individual candidates," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"This is for the Turkish people to decide. And again, there's a tradition of democracy there in Turkey, which I think we all appreciate," he added.

Nationwide elections will take place in Türkiye on May 14.

On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and candidate for the Nation Alliance, and Sinan Oğan of the ATA Alliance.

Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race Thursday.