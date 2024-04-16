Türkiye's fourth domestically produced warship, the TCG Kınalıada, which is heading to Japan to mark the centenary of bilateral relations, has reached the Suez Canal, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry shared images of the TCG Kınalıada's entry into the Suez Canal.

The Ada-class corvette departed from Türkiye's Aegean province of Izmir on April 8.

The trip aims to boost the visibility of the Turkish Navy, promote national platforms, and enhance ties with Japan, the ministry said.

Over the course of its 134-day voyage, the ship will travel some 27,000 nautical miles.

There will be a total of 24 port visits in 20 countries, including Japan as well as Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Somalia, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, China, South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, India, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and Jordan.

In 1924, with Tokyo ratifying the Treaty of Lausanne, Türkiye and Japan began diplomatic relations, followed a year later by the opening of the first Turkish representation in the country.