Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will come to Türkiye for a two-day visit to discuss bilateral relations with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The ministers will discuss bilateral relations, as well as current regional and international issues, the ministry said in a statement.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Jordan were established in 1947.

The visit of King Abdullah I of Jordan – the first Arab leader to visit Türkiye back in 1937 – was a milestone, and the Treaty of Friendship signed a decade later was the foundation of Turkish-Jordanian diplomatic relations based on mutual respect and sovereign equality.

Türkiye and Jordan are the countries that have been affected the most in dealing with the political and economic burdens of the crisis in Syria, which has been ravaged by civil war for over a decade and finding a solution to the Syrian crisis and ensuring a voluntary and safe return of Syrian asylum-seekers is a common priority of both countries.