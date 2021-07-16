Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın discussed bilateral issues with his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan on Friday.

According to presidential sources, Kalın spoke about developments in Afghanistan, Syria, the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus with the National Security Advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden.

The two officials agreed to maintain the strategic and constructive cooperation reached following the meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels.

Kalın also highlighted that Turkey is determined to cooperate with the international community to ensure peace and stability on regional and global issues.