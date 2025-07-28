Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş is set to visit Switzerland from July 29 to 31 to attend the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

The high-level international event, hosted by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) at the United Nations Office in Geneva, will convene parliamentary leaders from around the world alongside representatives of the United Nations.

The conference will focus on global cooperation amid rising challenges, featuring key panels on topics such as parliamentary cooperation and multilateralism for peace, justice and prosperity for all in a turbulent world; the participation of women and youth in parliaments in times of polarization and challenges; innovation for a peaceful future; and the role of parliaments in shaping the digital future.

Kurtulmuş will address the opening session and take part in several panels.

In addition, he will hold bilateral meetings, including those with IPU President Tulia Ackson and Secretary-General Martin Chungong.

A signing ceremony is also scheduled, marking the agreement to host the 152nd IPU General Assembly in Türkiye.

As part of his visit, Kurtulmuş will meet with members of the Turkish community in Zurich.

The conference, first established in 2000 on the eve of the United Nations Millennium Summit, aims to provide a unique forum for high-level engagement and dialogue among parliamentary leaders from around the world.

Previous conferences, held every five years since then, have served as catalysts for shaping and strengthening the parliamentary dimension of global governance, thereby helping to bridge the democracy gap in international affairs.

This occasion will mark the culmination of two years of work by a preparatory committee comprising approximately 20 speakers of parliament from all regions of the world, and promises to be the largest gathering of its kind, according to the IPU.

The union said in keeping with its inclusive approach, the conference will also feature prominent leaders from other international organizations, academia and civil society organizations, as well as the media.