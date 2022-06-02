The only border crossing to transfer humanitarian aid into Syria must remain open amid Russian threats to veto a resolution to protect it, the U.S. envoy to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on the Turkey-Syria border on Thursday.

Assad regime-ally Russia could block the U.N. Security Council resolution, which expires on July 10, and observers say it is using it as a bargaining chip in the face of punishing sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Bab al-Hawa crossing near Turkey's Cilvegözü border post in the south has been the only point of entry for U.N. aid into Syria for the past two years.

"We have to extend this border crossing, we have to continue to provide this assistance," said Thomas-Greenfield from a U.N. logistics center in Reyhanlı, near the Turkey-Syria border.

Nearly 10,000 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid passed through the crossing last year bound for the Idlib region, the last opposition bastion in Syria and home to around three million people live.

"We know that the situation is already dire there, that people are suffering now," Thomas-Greenfield said.

"It's going to increase the sufferings, it's going to increase the number of people who will displace and possibly even the number of people who may try to cross the border into Turkey."

She was in Reyhanlı to meet with NGO and U.N. agencies' representatives who are working to provide assistance to Syrians.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy ambassador to the U.N., said on May 20 that Moscow saw no reason to keep the crossing open, saying it violates Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The 15-member Security Council first authorized a cross-border aid operation into Syria in 2014 at four points. In 2020, it reduced that access to one crossing point from Turkey to Syria's opposition-held northwest at the insistence of Russia, the Syrian regime's closest ally.