Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke at the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting ahead of the 12th Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Summit hosted by Azerbaijan in the northwestern city of Gabala, underlining that the Turkic world must now act as a central player shaping regional dynamics.

Fidan pointed out that lasting peace and long-term stability across the Turkic world can only be achieved through constant coordination and strengthened partnership among members of the OTS.

The minister noted that the Turkic world’s growing role in shaping regional balances requires greater solidarity and institutional alignment. Fidan reiterated that mutual trust, political dialogue and practical cooperation are the key drivers of the OTS’s increasing influence, calling for collective steps to address regional and global challenges.

“The greatest strength of our organization lies in the deepening mutual trust and cooperation among its members,” he said.

Unity as strategic necessity

During his speech, Fidan noted that regional peace and security was the summit’s theme and considered a key priority for the common geography of Turkic nations, stressing that the path toward lasting peace requires alignment in geopolitical matters, coordination in international platforms, and the ability to “speak to the world with one voice.”

Highlighting the inclusion of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the OTS as an observer member in 2022, Fidan said the move had strengthened the unity of the Turkic world. He added that lifting the unjust isolation imposed on Turkish Cypriots and recognizing their rights is a “shared moral and political responsibility” for all OTS members.

Fidan also emphasized that significant progress has been made toward achieving permanent peace in the South Caucasus regarding the Joint Declaration signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on Aug. 8. The indispensable importance of the declaration for the stability of the common geography across the broader Turkic region, from Anatolia to Central Asia, was underlined.

Moreover, he added that with the momentum gained, the opening of new transportation and communication lines would contribute to efforts to revive the historic Silk Road route.

The minister also underscored that sustainable peace in the Caucasus would bolster stability across the broader Turkic region – from Anatolia to Central Asia.

Stability in region

Turning to the Middle East, Fidan voiced deep concern over what he described as a “genocide” in Gaza, stressing that the suffering of civilians had wounded the conscience of humanity.

“A permanent cease-fire must be achieved immediately, unhindered humanitarian aid must reach those in need, and the two-state solution must be implemented without delay,” he said, reiterating Ankara’s call for an end to violence and a return to negotiations.

Fidan stated that Türkiye attaches great importance to supporting Syria’s territorial integrity and national unity. “It is vital to take advantage of the historic opportunity to assist the Syrian people on the path to economic recovery,” he said, warning against attempts to divide the country.

He added that Ankara would continue to work toward an inclusive political process, believing that a stable Syria is essential for regional security.

Fidan also elaborated on the guiding principles of Türkiye’s foreign policy, stating that establishing regional stability is the cornerstone of Ankara’s diplomatic approach.

“To build stability, we must first de-escalate and end wars, secondly, promote fair economic cooperation so that everyone benefits from prosperity, and thirdly, institutionalize regional relations to make them sustainable,” he explained.