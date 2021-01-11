The leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia met to hold a trilateral meeting in Moscow on Monday. Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinian gathered in the Russian capital to discuss the implementation of the agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh, which was signed on Nov. 9 and marked the end to 44 days of fighting between Baku and Yerevan.

As they sat down for talks in the Kremlin, Putin said that the peace agreement has been successfully implemented, laying the foundation for a fair settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He noted that senior officials from Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia will now discuss further moves to restore traffic links in the region after the decades-long conflict.

"It is planned to review the implementation of the statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on Nagorno-Karabakh of Nov. 9, 2020, and discuss further steps to address the existing problems in the region," a statement released by Kremlin also said before the meeting.

"Special attention will be paid to providing assistance to residents of areas affected by military operations, as well as unblocking and developing trade, economic and transport links," it added.

Putin is also expected to hold separate meetings with Aliyev and Pashinian.

Relations between the former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven adjacent regions.

When new clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, the Armenian Army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and even violated humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the six-week conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages. There are differing claims about the number of casualties on the Armenian side, which, sources and officials say, could be up to 5,000.

The two countries signed a Russian-brokered agreement to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

A joint Turkish-Russian center is being established to monitor the truce. Russian peacekeeping troops have also been deployed in the region.

The cease-fire is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces have withdrawn in line with the agreement.

Violations, however, have been reported in the past few weeks, with some Armenian soldiers said to have been hiding in the mountainous enclave.

The one-sided and partial attitude of Russian military elements deployed in the Karabakh region to monitor the cease-fire deal has raised eyebrows in Azerbaijan.

Deployed to the region as part of the cease-fire deal, Russian troops sometimes exhibit a pro-Armenia attitude instead of taking the required neutral stance for the implementation of the peace agreement, Azerbaijani officials said.

Most recently, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said last week that the Armenian foreign minister's visit to the Nagorno-Karabakh region violated the conditions of November's trilateral agreement that put an end to the conflict between the two countries.

Aliyev also protested against the Armenian minister's visit and his meeting with Armenian separatist forces' senior figures, warning that Yerevan will regret it if it keeps taking such provocative steps.