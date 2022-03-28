Leadership diplomacy will be key in bringing an end to the Ukraine war, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said on Sunday, adding that in the long run, in the post-Ukraine war situation, a new security architecture is needed.

"We are all trying to make this war come to an end sooner rather than later, (and) there will have to be a new security architecture to emerge globally," Kalın said at the Doha Forum 2022 in Qatar.

"How that security architecture will be shaped (and) structured will actually shape the course of events in the decades to come," he told a panel on "Geopolitical Implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Middle East."

Saying that every step and move to end the war will have an impact on how the security architecture will be shaped, he added:

"Russia is not going to go away as a country, Russia is going to be there, the Western bloc is going to be there. Ukraine will remain an independent sovereign country with its own territorial integrity, and we all support and make sure that this is the case. But mediation efforts, other efforts to bring an end to this war will be key in terms of shaping that new security architecture. Therefore, we have to be very careful with every step."

Kalın added that what led to this crisis and more needs to be carefully studied, adding: "The power, this equilibrium that has shaped the international order, ever since the end of the Cold War, actually, over the last three decades, has everything to do with the rise of this crisis. And unfortunately, the eventual war that we are all trying to stop right now. So we have to think about that, too."

Also, he said that energy will be key again in the decades to come and energy geopolitics will have to change after the war, adding that in the long run, ramping up oil production or gas production will not be enough to solve the problem.

Mediation efforts

On Turkey’s mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, Kalın said: "It is with this approach that we have kept our lines of communication open with both Russia and Ukraine. We have comprehensive and good relations with both countries."

Kalın said there are a number of areas in which Turkey disagrees with Russia, such as Syria and Libya, but Ankara also has been able to develop a working relationship with Moscow, where it managed those differences in a way that helps the processes on the ground.

"In Syria, we are probably the only counterbalancing force against the regime supported by the Russian forces there. A point to keep in mind is the situation in Idlib, where you have about 3 million people squeezed in that little part of Syria.

"Turkey is preventing the next wave of the refugee crisis coming out of Syria. And I think we all, especially our Western partners, should be thankful to Turkey and Turkey's military presence in northern Syria," he explained.

Western countries have criticized Turkey’s security operations across Syria's northern border over the last several years, but Turkish officials have touted the country's success in neutralizing a terrorist threat there and making the region safe for locals.

Protecting NATO’s borders

Similarly speaking at the Doha Forum, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar underlined that Turkey is committed to supporting Ukraine, including the country's territorial integrity, political unity and sovereignty, while also protecting the southeastern borders of NATO, the European Union and Europe.

"Maintaining alliances still remains crucial for security and peace, as are dialogue and multilateral cooperation," he said in the Qatari capital, adding that the United Nations "is the only universal platform to address global problems."

"Turkey certainly continues to fulfill all its responsibilities for NATO, its allies, friends and partners," he said.

"Turkey will remain an active and constructive member of NATO, from the Balkans to the Middle East, Afghanistan, from the Caucasus to Africa and beyond," he stressed.

Emphasizing that "Turkey has been protecting the southeastern borders of NATO, the EU and Europe" for the last 30 years, Akar added, "Turkey has always worked for peace, stability and security not only for ourselves but also for every other nation."

About the month-old Russian war on Ukraine, Akar pointed to Turkish authorities' efforts to find a solution to the war.

Underlining the need for an immediate cease-fire and the evacuation of civilians from war zone areas, Akar stressed that Turkey has long backed Ukraine with numerous shipments of humanitarian aid.

On the refugee situation due to the war, Akar said that "so far, around 60,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Turkey."

"Turkey understands the refugee challenge into eastern Europe," Akar said, adding that this is because Turkey already hosts some 4 million Syrian refugees within its borders.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of the Montreux Convention for the Turkish Straits into the Black Sea, which "has been providing balance and stability in the Black Sea so far," he said.

"Turkey has always implemented the convention carefully, responsibly and impartially for the benefit of all parties," he stressed.

NATO's importance

Akar stated that NATO has "demonstrated solidarity, credibility, coherence and unity" during Russia's war on Ukraine, mentioning that Turkey believes that the alliance is "as healthy, active and vibrant as ever."

"NATO remains central to Turkey’s security, and Turkey remains central to NATO" in such hard times, he underscored, adding, "As a trusted NATO member for 70 years, Turkey continues to carry its fair share of the burden."

"Additionally, Turkey actively contributes to the NATO 2030 Initiative to ensure that the alliance remains strong and ready to face tomorrow's challenges," he said.

"So I strongly believe NATO is continuing to successfully adapt and counter the diverse threats and challenges it faces, by maintaining the 360-degree approach," he noted.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the EU, United States and the United Kingdom, among others, imposing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.