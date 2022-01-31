Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati will pay an official visit to Turkey on Tuesday upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to a statement by Ankara, the two leaders and accompanying delegations will evaluate bilateral relations and discuss steps to improve the cooperation between the two countries.

"In addition to bilateral relations, it is also envisaged to exchange views on current, regional and international issues, particularly the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, during the meetings to be held," it added.

In a press conference in the capital Beirut, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Buhabib recently said that the details of issues such as tourism, energy, health, agriculture and education will be discussed.

"Solar energy, investment in the oil sector, exports of Lebanese products and tourism cooperation between the two countries are on top of the agenda."

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had conveyed President Erdoğan's message to Mikati, inviting him to Turkey to explore bilateral cooperation during his visit to Beirut on Nov. 16, last year.

Mikati will visit Turkey for the first time since assuming office on Sept. 10, 2021.

On Sept. 10, a new Lebanese government was announced 13 months after the government of Hassan Diab resigned following the horrific August 2020 blast at the Port of Beirut.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with severe domestic challenges, including a currency devaluation against the United States dollar, along with shortages of fuel and medicines.