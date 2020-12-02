Libya's deputy prime minister said Tuesday that Turkey was the only nation that stood with his country during difficult times and he is thankful for it.

Ahmed Maiteeq expressed his thoughts about the process in Libya while taking part in the Mediterranean Dialogue Forum in Rome via video link.

While noting that Libya received support from many places when previously threatened by Daesh, things were different when putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar and his militia attacked Tripoli in April 2019.

"We called on our partners to support the legitimate government of Libya. Turkey responded favorably. Only Turkey was next to us in the international arena that we found supporting the legitimate government. We are grateful to have it standing with us," Maiteeq stated.

He said the decision by Stephanie Williams, acting special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and the head of the U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), to make Dec. 24, 2021, the country's election date is a success story.

He added that the presidential council and the mechanisms for how the president will be elected will be determined Wednesday.

Maiteeq noted that his meeting with Haftar in September was more about Libya's financial situation and the necessity of lifting the blockade on oil exports that was suppressing revenues and therefore also the Libyan economy.

Based in the capital Tripoli and currently led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, the Government of National Accord (GNA) was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by Haftar's forces.

The U.N. recognizes the GNA, which also enjoys support from Turkey, as the country's legitimate authority.

Tripoli has been battling Haftar's militias since April 2019 in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.