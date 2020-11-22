A graduation ceremony was held Saturday for Libyan soldiers who completed an eight-week training course by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

The training was held as part of a deal signed between the two countries last year.

Libyan Defense Minister Salahaddin Namroush said the completion of this training was evidence that Libyan-Turkish military cooperation was bearing fruit.

The pact with Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) was signed on Nov. 27, 2019, and passed by the Turkish Parliament on Dec. 5.

The deal setting marine jurisdictions in the Eastern Mediterranean rejects unilateral and illegal activities by other regional countries and international firms, aiming to protect the rights of both countries.

Libyan soldiers conduct a graduation ceremony following the completion of training by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), Nov. 22, 2020. (AA)

The Turkish Defense Ministry on Sunday released a monthly brief on the ministry's activities. Within the brief, it is stated that the training of 120 Libyan soldiers had been completed.

The brief also added that the Turkish military continues to train the Libyan Army in different areas as well.

"We have been supporting the U.N.-led political process that has been possible thanks to our educational and consulting support to the GNA." the brief said, adding that Turkey will continue to side with Libya.