Libya’s eastern commander, Khalifa Haftar, is reportedly planning a visit to Türkiye later this month, according to the Middle East Eye (MEE) citing Turkish, Libyan and Egyptian sources. The trip would mark a potential thaw in relations between Ankara and the Libyan military leader, who has long been at odds with Türkiye.

Haftar, commander of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF), who controls Benghazi, met last week with Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın. During the visit, Kalın invited Haftar to Türkiye, which he accepted in principle, though the exact timing could shift depending on developments on the ground, which remain fluid, MEE wrote.

Libya has been divided since the NATO-backed uprising in 2011, with rival administrations in the east and west vying for power.

Türkiye remains a key supporter of the Tripoli-based government while simultaneously expanding contacts with eastern authorities.

High-level contacts also come as Türkiye seeks the approval of the Tobruk-based parliament, aligned with Haftar, of a 2019 maritime delimitation deal with the U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli.

Greece and Egypt have reportedly lobbied Haftar against the agreement, citing competing claims in the eastern Mediterranean and potential infringement on their maritime zones. The deal is seen by Ankara as a strategic win in asserting Türkiye’s rights in the region.

Haftar’s son and deputy, Saddam Haftar, has played a key role in expanding his father’s diplomatic and military ties with Türkiye. Saddam attended Türkiye’s IDEF defense fair last year, met with senior officials, and visited Ankara in April for talks on military cooperation. During Kalın’s visit, a Turkish naval vessel docked in Benghazi, and Haftar emphasized the “deep historical ties between the Libyan and Turkish naval forces.”

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he may visit Benghazi in the coming months, depending on positive steps by the eastern Libyan administration. Analysts say Haftar’s trip could further stabilize relations and pave the way for broader economic and security cooperation between Ankara and eastern Libya.