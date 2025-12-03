French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday. Two leaders discussed Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as regional and global issues, Presidency’s Communications Directorate said in a statement on the social media.

The Directorate said Erdoğan told Macron that Türkiye strived for a fair and lasting peace to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. Erdoğan also said that they were in touch with sides for revival of Istanbul talks, referring to earlier negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. “Türkiye is ready to open the door to peace as soon as possible,” Erdoğan was quoted telling Macron.

