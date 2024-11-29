Maintaining calm in Idlib and the adjacent region, which is at the zero point of Türkiye's border, is a priority for Ankara, Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said Friday, as he said ongoing attacks in the region must come to an end.

Keçeli's remarks came as anti-regime forces and their allies reached the city center of Syria's Aleppo.

Noting that Türkiye fulfills the requirements of all agreements, Keçeli said Ankara issued warnings about the recent attacks on Idlib, which have reached a level that undermines the implementation of the Astana agreements.

"We have emphasized that these attacks must come to an end. In fact, the recent clashes have resulted in an undesirable escalation of tensions in the region," Keçeli said, adding that Türkiye prioritizes stability and the safety of civilians.

"At the same time, we are closely monitoring the increase in attacks against civilians and against Türkiye by terrorist groups in Tal Rifaat and Manbij, who are trying to take advantage of the current environment of instability," Keçeli said.

The foreign ministry spokesman also said Türkiye was concerned that previous deals ordering the removal of terrorists from specific regions have not been fulfilled, as he reiterated Türkiye's commitment to Syria's unity and territorial integrity.