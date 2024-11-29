Anti-regime groups have entered the city center of Syria's regime-held Aleppo, the head of a war monitor said Friday.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions "are now in the southwestern and western neighborhoods of Aleppo city," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Two Aleppo residents told AFP they saw gunmen in their neighborhoods, as panic gripped Syria's second-largest city.

The anti-regime armed groups, which had been advancing toward Aleppo from the west after clashing with regime forces for three days, broke through the defense lines in the Hamdaniyya, New Aleppo, and Zahra axes in Aleppo's western countryside and entered the city center.

After three days of fighting in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, opposition groups are said to have taken control of 400 square kilometers (154 square miles) of territory.

Following fighting carried on through the night, opposition forces advanced on the outskirts of the city, seizing control of 70 settlements and strategic locations.

Approximately 10,000 civilians fleeing the fighting have sought refuge in rural Idlib.