The incumbent opposition leader in Malaysia praised Turkey for its efforts to mediate a deal to secure grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea.

"This is a major diplomatic coup," said Anwar Ibrahim, referring to the deal signed by Turkey, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine on Friday.

Ibrahim was speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) in an interview in Istanbul.

Thanking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish authorities, and the Turkish people for taking the lead, Ibrahim said, "This (deal) is a remarkable story in the period of despair and negativity."

"The President (Recep) Tayyip Erdoğan has managed to bring together Ukraine and Russia to settle an international problem of food security,” he said.

"This is a major diplomatic victory. Although there is still war, this is at least an opportunity to be able to meet and engage," said the globally renowned reformer and academic-turned-politician.

The deal, signed in presence of Erdoğan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, came after a general agreement reached between the parties on a U.N.-led plan during talks in Istanbul on July 13 to form a coordination center to carry out joint inspections at the entrance and exit of the harbors and to ensure the safety of the routes.

Internationally praised for its mediator role, Turkey coordinated with Moscow and Kyiv to open a corridor from the Ukrainian port city of Odessa to resume global grain shipments, which are stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fifth month.

Ibrahim, who in the past also performed duties as Malaysia's deputy prime minister, said the deal "affects the food security... therefore the welfare of general people in Turkey and other countries."

Pointing to the participation of the U.N. chief, the Malaysian politician said the deal was a "major step in resolving partly the problem that is affecting lives of the common people."

"This is a major diplomatic success in terms of resolving the problem of escalating prices of food and more so food security," he added.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine war which began on Feb. 24, Ibrahim said the grain exports deal indicates "at least there is light at the end of the tunnel... where engagement is taking place, though not a substantive matter affecting the war, which means there is a form of collaboration taking place."

"What Turkey has done is to be able to use its influence in trying to settle a major dispute that affects the livelihood of people and to me, that is very significant," said Ibrahim, who earlier taught at U.S.-based Georgetown University among others.

"This (Turkey) is probably the only country that has been able to bring these two countries together at least on some specific sphere, in this case, import and export of grain," said Ibrahim, calling himself a personal and family friend of Erdoğan.

"We are proud at least we have an emerging moderate Muslim nation (Turkey) undertaking that role," he added.

According to U.N. figures, over 5,100 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24. Over 15 million people have also been forced to flee their homes, including more than 9.5 million that have fled to other countries.