An unidentified man desecrated the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish House (Türkevi), which houses Türkiye's diplomatic mission in New York City on Friday.

The man threw a copy of the Quran and kicked it outside the Turkish House.

The Quran was desecrated at 10:46 a.m. local time (1446 GMT), Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Turkish House security personnel immediately exited the building, intervened, and removed the person from the premises, which houses Türkiye's Consulate-General and the U.N. mission.

The Quran in question was an English translation.

Officials from the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Diplomatic Security Unit (DSS) were informed about the incident.

A video circulating on social media shows a man throwing a book on the ground and trampling on it while shouting, "This is a Quran."

The incessant Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark under the pretext of free speech have sparked angry protests in Muslim countries, including attacks on diplomatic missions.

The Danish and Swedish governments have condemned the burnings and are considering new laws that could stop them. But domestic critics say such decisions would undermine "freedom of speech."

Muslims view the Quran as the literal word of God and desecration of the holy book sparks protests in the Muslim world.