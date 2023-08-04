After a spate of controversial Quran-burning protests, Denmark is tightening border controls to boost domestic security and prevent unwanted individuals from entering the country, the government said Friday.

The decision comes after a similar Sweden adopted a similar move earlier in the week.

Authorities feared for violent response to Islamophobic activists in Denmark and Sweden burned and damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months, inciting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that governments ban such acts.

"Authorities have today concluded that it is necessary at this time to increase the focus on who is entering Denmark, in order to respond to the specific and current threats," the Danish justice ministry said in a statement late Thursday.

A small group of Danish far-right activists has burned at least 10 copies of the Quran in the past week and said it plans to burn more at two demonstrations Friday and at three more events over the weekend.

The Danish and Swedish governments have condemned the burnings and are considering new laws that could stop them. But domestic critics say any such decisions would undermine "freedom of speech."

Denmark's tighter border controls will initially be in place until Aug. 10.

"The recent Quran burnings have, as the security police have said, affected the current security situation," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said.

The decision to tighten border controls with more checks of travelers arriving in Denmark follows a similar move by Sweden.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen late Thursday said religious texts should not be burned.

"I think it would be wrong if someone stood there and burned the Bible. I also don't think we should burn the Torah for the sake of those who belong to the Jewish faith," Frederiksen told public broadcaster DR.

Muslims view the Quran as the literal word of God and desecration of the holy book sparks protests in the Muslim world.