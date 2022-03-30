A humanitarian evacuation mission from Ukraine’s embattled port city of Mariupol in cooperation with Turkey and Greece is still on the table, according to comments the French Presidency made on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin a cease-fire was necessary in order to bring in supplies and evacuate civilians amid the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the city, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

The Elysee added that the conditions for carrying out a humanitarian operation sought by France to help citizens in Mariupol are not met "at this stage."

Macron outlined to Putin details of the mission that France, Turkey and Greece would oversee, but the Russian leader said that "he was going to think about it" before responding, an Elysee Palace official said.

In the meantime, "relaxing our efforts is out of the question" because the situation is "catastrophic" for Mariupol and its residents, the official was reported as saying by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

According to the Kremlin, however, Putin told Macron that Ukrainian "nationalists" in Mariupol would have to "lay down their arms" before Russian forces allow any emergency humanitarian assistance.

France, Turkey and Greece are planning to organize the evacuation, in a humanitarian mission overseen by the United Nations. The Russian side must ensure that civilians can leave the city in any direction they wish and that there is unimpeded, secured access for aid deliveries, the Elysee Palace said.

Mariupol lacks water, food and medicine, the French government said, adding that humanitarian law should be respected.

Around 160,000 civilians are estimated to be still trapped in the city where fierce fighting and bombardment have created infernal conditions.

At least 5,000 people are estimated to have died in the city since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.