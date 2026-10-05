The Mecca Alliance for Defense has agreed to activate collective deterrence measures in response to attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, as Türkiye, Pakistan and the Kingdom move to implement their joint defense commitments.

The decision came during an emergency meeting of the alliance's Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Riyadh on Monday to address security threats facing Saudi Arabia, according to a joint statement.

The three countries condemned attempts to target the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, as well as continued attacks on Saudi cities and civilian and economic facilities.

The committee agreed to immediately begin implementing the alliance's collective defense commitments, including measures to provide agreed military forces and capabilities for rapid deployment in Saudi Arabia.

The steps will be carried out under previously approved arrangements and the national laws of the three countries, with the aim of strengthening military readiness, integration and their collective ability to confront threats.

Türkiye and Pakistan also praised the Saudi Armed Forces for their response to recent threats and attacks, reaffirming their support for the Kingdom's security and territorial integrity.

The three countries stressed that the security of each member is an integral part of their collective security, saying the implementation of the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense would strengthen deterrence and demonstrate their commitment to defending one another.

The committee also appointed retired Pakistani Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood as the Mecca Alliance's first secretary-general for a three-year term.