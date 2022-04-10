Meshketian Turks who were evacuated by Turkey as the war between Ukraine and Russia rages on, vividly remember the atrocities of the conflict and their time in bomb shelters.

The Meshketian Turks, also known as Ahıska Turks, were not able to return to Turkey despite being their actual residence and were trapped in Ukraine. They were evacuated as a result of the efforts of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and now reside in Erzincan province’s Üzümlü district.

Müsbire Şahbaz, 50, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they sought refuge in bomb shelters together with their children when the war sirens were heard.

Remembering that intense conflict erupted, Şahbaz said: “We were afraid, they even killed children. May Allah thank Turkey, they helped us during a time of difficulty. They brought us, saved us from war. We have a house here, fortunately, we are alive.”

Describing the difficulty of remaining in Ukraine, she said that finding food materials was hard as markets and stores were empty.

“We as women gathered at one place and made food, regularly taking turns,” she added.

“There were many explosions, they bombed our neighbor’s home, our home was also damaged. We had no bread, once a week someone would go and find bread,” she said.

Şahbaz underlined that women had to continue their duties and look after their children despite the conflict.

“There were explosions as we were cooking. There were times when we could not leave the shelters for weeks. Food was cooked and eaten in shelters. Even in times of sickness, we could not leave the shelters," she said.

Similarly, 62-year-old Azize Aydın also thanked Turkey for bringing her and her grandchildren to safety.

“There were bombings the whole time. My sons, my daughter and her husband stayed there, they could not come. I took my grandchildren and came here. We were facing difficulties until we came to Turkey. Sometimes we found food, sometimes we did not,” she explained.

Turkey has engaged in intense evacuation efforts since the start of the war in February and has not only rescued Turkish citizens but also citizens of other countries.

Currently, Ankara is also working with the warring sides to carry out an evacuation from Ukraine’s besieged city of Mariupol. Turkey had stated it is ready to provide ships for the evacuation of civilians and those wounded in Mariupol.