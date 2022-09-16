The Mexican Embassy in the Turkish capital hosted a reception on Thursday to commemorate the country's 212th Independence Day.

"Mexico is pleased to celebrate its National Day with its friend and strategic partner Türkiye. We will continue working to strengthen this important relationship in the present and for the future," Ambassador Jose Luis Martinez said in a speech at the event in Ankara.

Martinez said Mexico and Türkiye enjoy "excellent" relations in all areas.

"We are important countries in the international system, with big economies, dynamic populations, geopolitical importance, strategic location, and leaders in our regions," he added.

The ambassador hailed Türkiye's mediation role in the Russia-Ukraine war, saying: "Thanks to the mediation of Türkiye and the United Nations, an important part of the world will overcome the food crisis."

Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

The embassy also inaugurated an exhibition, Diego & Frida: Life chronicles, which is a collection of photographs of artists who were friends and colleagues of the couple, depicting moments in the lives of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

In addition, relations between Türkiye and Mexico started with the signing of a friendship agreement in 1927. Turkish Airlines direct flights to Mexico City and Cancun were launched in August 2019, further boosting ties as well as trade and tourism relations. The bilateral trade volume between the two countries has grown close to $2 billion (TL 30.97 billion). Turkish companies have also started to take part in big projects of strategic value in Mexico as well as prestigious projects of the Mexican government.