The leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahçeli, urged on Thursday for a cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia as the war drags on.

Speaking to his party's parliamentary group, Bahçeli called on Russia to respect Ukraine's political and territorial integrity and sovereign rights.

"A very urgent cease-fire regime should be established between Russia and Ukraine," Bahçeli said.

"Russia should immediately and unconditionally abandon the occupation and withdraw its military elements (from Ukraine)," he added.

Bahçeli also called on NATO to "definitely" reconsider its eastward expansion strategy.

"(NATO) must abandon its quest to keep its strength and its member states together by generating virtual fears," Bahçeli said.

He added that the only solution to Ukraine's crisis is diplomacy and dialogue.

Over 2,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its attacks on Feb. 24, according to Ukrainian authorities.

As the war entered its eighth day on Thursday, the United Nations refugee agency said some 1 million have been forced to flee the war in Ukraine to neighboring countries.

The MHP leader also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to put his nuclear forces on high alert is "a terrifying scenario."

"Putin's attempt to justify the bloody invasion by perjuring history is a morbid and tragic example of his faltering in a flawed logic and contradiction," he said.

Bahçeli also met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the same day.

Meanwhile, Meral Akşener, leader of the Good Party (IP), told her party's parliamentary group on Wednesday that Putin has "crossed the line" by starting a war against Ukraine.

Vehemently condemning Russia's war on Ukraine, she called on the international community to give a strong response to Putin and Moscow.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, on the other hand, said that Russia's war on Ukraine poses a regional and global crisis.

"This crisis poses a regional threat. It is a threat to all countries in the region, even to Europe and to world peace," Şentop told his Lithuanian counterpart Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen in a phone call, according to a statement issued by the speaker's office.

Şentop noted that Turkey "urgently" wanted a permanent and sustainable cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia.

"Our hope is that the dialogue channel is effectively processed (between the two countries)," he said.

"We express our strong support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine on all grounds," he added.