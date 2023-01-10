The parliamentary speakers of three fraternal nations Azerbaijan, Iran, and Türkiye coming together is a sign of common willpower to reinforce peace and stability in the Middle East, said the latter’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said Monday following a meeting with his Iranian and Azerbaijani counterparts in the southern province of Antalya.

Emphasizing the significance of institutionalizing cooperation between the three countries into a permanent mechanism exercised at both foreign ministerial and parliamentary speaker levels, Şentop said such a development would “only deepen ties further and contribute to shared benefit.”

“Türkiye has always stressed the need for regional solutions to regional problems,” Şentop remarked on the sidelines of the 13th Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) summit in Antalya, an event aimed at promoting peace in general and the Asian region in particular against global crises and changing dynamics.

The unique geographical position Türkiye holds enables great opportunities in all aspects while exposing it to trials, uncertainties, and unrest around the world, Şentop added. “Therefore, establishing a strong joint mechanism that will explore genuine solutions and advance cooperation is only made more vital. We must join forces and do our best for regional and global peace,” he noted.

Şentop also commented on the longstanding conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Karabakh region. He reiterated Türkiye’s support to Azerbaijan in its “righteous cause” and highlighted Ankara’s efforts to normalize relations with Armenia as it “strives for stability and peace in the South Caucasus”.

“This approach is a part of our vision that regional issues should be resolved through an internal mechanism based on dialogue and cooperation,” Şentop said.

He explained that Türkiye’s normalization vision essentially envisages a future where there are no external interventions, third-party attempts to build influences are minimized, and regional actors prosper in peace and cooperation.

In order for that to happen, he elucidated, it would be “preferable” to avoid moves that would stir additional tension, insecurity, and hesitancy in the region and to act with sincerity and honesty. “If we fail at this, we would waste this historic opportunity in our hands and allow outside actors to be more influential in our region,” Şentop noted.

For their part, Azerbaijani National Assembly Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf both voiced support for talks in the trilateral format and agreed with Şentop to hold the next round of talks in either Baku or Tehran.

Upon his return home, Ghalibaf told reporters at the airport that his Türkiye visit was “busy and productive” and revealed the sides discussed energy transport and Northern-Southern and Eastern-Western transit routes between their countries. “We agreed that our foreign ministers and leaders should hold talks on transit pass and trade,” he noted.

Referring to the recent escalation in tensions with neighbor Azerbaijan, Ghalibaf also said “misunderstandings with Azerbaijan were solved”, adding that he would “soon” visit Baku to maintain communication.

Tehran’s remarks towards Baku following the liberation of the disputed Karabakh territory from 30-year-long Armenian occupation, as well as wide-scale military drills on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan have recently put a strain on bilateral relations between the two countries.

Iraq ties

The same day, Şentop met with the Deputy Speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives, Mohsen Ali Akbar Namdar Nadhar Al-Mandalawi, and expressed Türkiye’s hope that the new government in Iraq will embrace policies that will meet expectations of the Iraqi people.

“We wholeheartedly support efforts to rebuild and develop Iraq,” Şentop told Al-Mandalawi.

Ankara attaches great importance to advancing bilateral ties with Baghdad, he further noted. “In that regard, we welcomed the facilitation of a government to overcome the political gridlock in Iraq,” he said.

In addition to highlighting the significance of boosting trade with Iraq, Şentop drew attention to the presence of the terrorist organization PKK in that country. “Baghdad must recognize the PKK, which violates its very sovereignty as a terrorist organization, and fight this group in accordance with its constitution,” he stressed. Talks are currently underway with Iraqi authorities to ensure such steps are taken, he added.

Şentop concluded by urging for mutual visits on a parliamentary level “as soon as possible” and invited Speaker Mohamed Halbousi to Türkiye.

The 13th APA summit, which hosts parliamentary delegations from 27 member countries, is underway this year under the theme of “Promoting Multilateralism in Changing International Dynamics”. It is due to wrap up today in Antalya.