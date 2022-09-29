Joint training was held in Tripoli on Thursday with the participation of the Turkish Naval Forces and the Libyan Naval Forces.

In this context, the IBN OUF-132, affiliated with the Libyan Naval Forces Command, and the TCG Gaziantep, under the command of the Turkish Naval Task Group Command, participated in the joint training.

Cooperation in military training continues between Türkiye and Libya.

According to authorities, the wide range of training – successfully completed with semaphores, a visible means of communication between two ships – and maneuvering drills in the Mediterranean strengthened the relations between the naval forces of the two countries.