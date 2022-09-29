Joint training was held in Tripoli on Thursday with the participation of the Turkish Naval Forces and the Libyan Naval Forces.
In this context, the IBN OUF-132, affiliated with the Libyan Naval Forces Command, and the TCG Gaziantep, under the command of the Turkish Naval Task Group Command, participated in the joint training.
Cooperation in military training continues between Türkiye and Libya.
According to authorities, the wide range of training – successfully completed with semaphores, a visible means of communication between two ships – and maneuvering drills in the Mediterranean strengthened the relations between the naval forces of the two countries.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.