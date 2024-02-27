Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and his British counterpart Grant Shapps held a meeting to discuss issues of security and defense in London on Tuesday.

Güler, in the U.K. for official contacts, met with Shapps, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Güler was welcomed with a military ceremony at the Defense Ministry, and both later presided over inter-delegation talks.

"During the meeting, exchanges of views took place on defense and security matters,” said the statement.

Later, Güler met with Adm. David Radakin, Britain’s chief of Defense Staff.

"Minister Yaşar Güler and Admiral David Radakin, who presided over the inter-delegation talks, exchanged views on defense and security matters,” said the ministry on X.

Afterward, Güler visited the Turkish Embassy in London for a briefing on ongoing activities.

Türkiye and the U.K. have forged significant collaborations and engaged in mutual investments, particularly within defense and heavy industry. The U.K. stands as Türkiye’s fourth-largest export destination and holds the position of its 17th most crucial trade partner.