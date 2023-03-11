Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director-General Antonio Vitorino on Saturday came together in Türkiye’s southern Hatay province to discuss the twin earthquakes that left thousands dead since Feb. 6.

Vitorino visited Türkiye to show solidarity and convey his condolences after deadly quakes shook the country last month.

Soylu expressed his satisfaction that IOM has stood by Türkiye since the beginning of the disaster and thanked the organization for its support.

Speaking to reporters, Vitorino said IOM continues its efforts to provide relief supplies to support earthquake victims in northwestern Syria.

"We are transporting all non-food supplies to provide humanitarian and life-saving aid to more than four million people in northwestern Syria," Vitorino said.

"I hope the international community will continue to support these people in serious need of humanitarian assistance," he added.

More than 47,900 people were killed in Türkiye by earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6, according to latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaraş province, struck nine other areas in the south and southeast, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.