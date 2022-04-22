Kosovo's Defense Minister Armend Mehaj stated that they aim to increase the number of Turkish Kosovans in the public sector. "Turkey has always supported the construction and development of our state," he remarked.

According to the statement made by the Kosovo Ministry of Defense, Minister Mehaj held a roundtable meeting on the occasion of the April 23 Kosovo Turks National Day. Turkey, representatives of international, national, military and political institutions attended the meeting.

The relations between Kosovo and Turkey have been strong due to a vibrant Turkish population in Kosovo and a Kosovar community in Turkey.

Last month, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu honored Defense Minister Hulusi Akar with the Presidential Military Medal of Kosovo.

In his speech, Mehaj emphasized that the Turkish community in the country has a respectable place in Kosovan institutions and that they earned this respect due to their honest and devoted work. He also highlighted strengthening relations with Turkey.