On Wednesday, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu honored Defense Minister Hulusi Akar with the Presidential Military Medal of Kosovo.

The Defense Ministry said on Twitter that Osmani-Sadriu, who came to the Turkish capital, Ankara, on the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, presented the medal to Akar.

The medal was presented for the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) contribution to freedom and peace within NATO forces during the 1999 Kosovo intervention, as well as the military and security support and cooperation it showed to Kosovo.

The relations between Kosovo and Turkey have been strong due to a vibrant Turkish population in Kosovo and a Kosovar community in Turkey.

Last year during another visit to Kosovo, Akar said: "We share common values ​​and a historical past with Kosovo. We have responsibilities toward the people here. We will continue to stand by the Kosovars in their just cause. We are here to contribute to their defense and security issues and to make their life easier here, as much as we can."

Kosovo is a former Serbian province populated by nearly 1.8 million. More than 90% are Kosovo Albanians.

Following the conflict that erupted in 1998-99, opposing the Kosovo Liberation Army and Serbian forces, Kosovo ultimately broke away from Serbia with the help of NATO.

It declared independence on Feb. 17, 2008, and is recognized by 117 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Turkey.