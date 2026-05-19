The head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalın, met Syrian President Ahmad al‑Sharaa in Damascus on Monday as Türkiye and Syria continue efforts to strengthen coordination on regional developments and bilateral cooperation.

The meeting, held at the People's Palace in the Syrian capital, was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and General Intelligence Director Hussein al-Salamah, according to Syrian officials.

Discussions focused on recent regional developments and ways to deepen cooperation and coordination between Ankara and Damascus amid ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two neighboring countries.

Kalın, a key figure in Türkiye-Syria relations, became the first senior Turkish official to visit Damascus under the new administration. On Dec. 12, the Turkish spymaster prayed at the historic Umayyad Mosque amid heavy security measures.