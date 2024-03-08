Türkiye's role in the region is "stabilizing," Moldova's top diplomat says. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi praised the "excellent" ties between the two countries in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in Türkiye.

He stressed the importance of platforms like the ADF during challenging times, stating, "Such a platform is exactly what our region and the world need so that leaders, ministers and prime ministers' sense of state can meet and discuss, frankly find solutions, and hopefully implement those solutions to the benefit of their people and the region."

Emphasizing the "unacceptable" nature of the suffering in Gaza, he said: "We practice strong adherence to international law. We would also like to see peace and stability across our region. International law needs to be respected, the suffering needs to end, and all the victims should not suffer any longer. All those that have been kidnapped need to be liberated and everything needs to happen in line with international law."

Popsoi described the relationship between Türkiye and Moldova, stating: "We have great bilateral relations with Türkiye. We have great contacts at the highest level." He also noted that Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean attended the ADF on behalf of their country.

Popsoi mentioned meeting with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and creating a "very useful exchange." He emphasized the significance of the development of relations between the two countries in political, economic, and security fields.

"We want Türkiye to be more present. We appreciate Türkiye's vision and participation in the region as an actor of peace and as an actor that promotes stability and engagement. So, I am very much looking forward to cooperating more with Türkiye," he said.

Popsoi also mentioned inviting Fidan to Moldova, aiming to enhance relations for the benefit of both nations.

Support for Ukraine

"Thankfully, given the courage, determination and sacrifice of the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian army, we are safe. For as long as Ukraine remains resolute and has support, the solidarity for Ukraine remains strong. We are safe, given the courage and the sacrifice of the Ukrainian people," Popsoi said.

Reiterating support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, he added at the ADF that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made "unwarranted attacks" against Moldova.

"Giving us some lectures on democracy, which is very ironic because a country like Russia can certainly not preach democracy to anybody, not least Moldova, where we don't have political prisoners, where our citizens have full democratic rights, democratic elections, whereas in Russia, unfortunately, we see the suffering of everyday citizens who cannot voice their discontent with the government, and who end up in prison and even can be killed in prison," he said, adding, "so, unfortunately, these verbal attacks are not helping."

He further stressed: "This is not the responsible attitude of a prominent international actor. We strongly recommend that these types of attacks do not continue and that the attempt to interfere in our internal affairs by the Kremlin is also stopped. This is our strong position."

EU membership

Popsoi stated that Moldova is seeing "quite a fast speed" in its EU membership process, emphasizing the reforms to strengthen democratic standards and institution-building in the country. He noted the country is in the evaluation phase before negotiations, hoping for effective reforms to advance to the next stage.

Highlighting their commitment to ensuring majority support for Moldova's peaceful and democratic European future through hard work, he mentioned the upcoming referendum.

Popsoi also mentioned the current stability in Moldova's Transnistria region and the autonomous region of Gagauzia, cautioning against the spread of "unverified news" in the international media.

He noted some tension due to "unfounded issues," stating: "The events that occurred in the Transnistria region of the Republic of Moldova demonstrated that the concern was not really justified. Things unraveled peacefully without any escalation and will continue to be a stable situation."

Popsoi also reiterated that the Gagauzia region is an autonomous territory of Moldova, indicating "stability" there as well, with "no concerns."

"We must admit that the Russian Federation is trying to justify the situation using certain regions, certain groups in the Republic of Moldova and certain political parties to try to destabilize the situation. But we count on our citizens and our institutions to be resolute in defending multiverse, democratic Moldovan citizens against foreign interference. And we also count on our international partners to be accurate for peace, actors for stability," he explained.

Popsoi expressed confidence in international partners, including Türkiye, as contributors to regional security and the value of the discussions at the ADF, trusting them to assist in maintaining stability in Moldova.