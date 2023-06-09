Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed regional developments with his Russian, Estonian and other counterparts, who called him to congratulate him for assuming office.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Fidan on Thursday to congratulate him, diplomatic sources said Friday.

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zheenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi also congratulated Fidan on his appointment as Türkiye's foreign minister, said the sources.

Fidan, 55, was named for the post last Saturday by Erdoğan who unveiled his new Cabinet after attending the oath-taking and inauguration ceremonies at Parliament and the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, respectively.

Foreign ministers worldwide extended congratulations to Fidan on his appointment.

Fidan held critical positions in foreign policy and security in state institutions.

He served as deputy undersecretary for Foreign Policy and Security at the Prime Ministry and Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). In addition, he was a member of the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, special representative of the prime minister and special representative of the president.

After briefly acting as its deputy undersecretary, Fidan was promoted in 2010 to the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), where he presided over key periods like the reconciliation process with the PKK terrorist group and the aftermath of the July 15 coup attempt.