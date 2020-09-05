Morocco is hosting consultations between Libya's warring sides to discuss ways of ending the country's 10-year conflict, a Libyan official told Anadolu Agency (AA) Saturday.

"Talks are currently underway in Morocco and other locations between committees representing the Libyan government and Tobruk parliament to discuss files related to the Libyan crisis," said an official, who preferred to be unnamed.

The source said Morocco may host a later meeting between Khalid al-Mishri, head of Libya's High Council of State, and Aguila Saleh Issa, speaker of the Tobruk-based parliament.

On Friday, al-Mishri spoke about unofficial meetings taking place in Morocco between the High Council of State and the Tobruk parliament, according to a statement from his media office.

Moroccan media also reported that a meeting between the rivals may be held in Rabat next week. There was no comment from Moroccan officials.

A spokesman for the Tobruk parliament said Thursday that the planned meeting in Rabat would aim at resuming talks between both sides in order to reach a political settlement in Libya.

In July, al-Mishri and Saleh visited Rabat for separate talks with Moroccan officials.

Diplomatic efforts have been underway in recent weeks to reach a solution to the Libyan conflict following victories made by the Libyan Army against militias of putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar.