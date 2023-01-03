It is impossible that the conditions set out by Russia to end the war will be accepted by Ukraine, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Tuesday, indicating that Moscow seeks new terms for peace.

“I do not know if there will be a meeting between Russia and Ukraine. At the beginning of the war, there was chance for diplomacy. Now, this chance is not totally eliminated but conditions are difficult,” Çavuşoğlu told a group of reporters on his flight back from Brazil.

“It is a lower possibility that the two foreign ministers will meet again on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum this year,” Çavuşoğlu added.

Türkiye enabled a prisoner swap between the warring countries. Also, Turkish mediation proved vital in facilitating the signing of a deal between Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul to reopen certain Ukrainian ports to release grain that had been stuck for months owing to the ongoing conflict – a development that has been crucial in responding to a growing global food crisis.

Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a mediator role by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis. With its unique position of having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread appreciation for its push to end the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing.

In a breakthrough, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for peace talks in Istanbul on March 29. Türkiye also hosted the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Antalya in March.

Nordic NATO bids

Speaking on the NATO accession process of Sweden and Finland, Çavuşoğlu reiterated that many steps are needed to be taken yet within the scope of the trilateral deal.

Çavuşoğlu reiterated that Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström during his recent visit also held talks at Parliament. Except for the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), all parties agreed that conditions have to be fulfilled to ratify the two countries’ accession and that the issue was “above politics,” Çavuşoğlu elaborated.

“Of course, the HDP does not want Sweden and Finland to become NATO members, because these two countries have to fight the PKK in order to become a member. We know that HDP deputies have previously complained to international organizations about the steps taken in these countries,” he added.

For Sweden and Finland to become NATO members, their applications must be ratified by all 30 NATO members. So far, 28 have already done so – only Türkiye and Hungary have votes still pending.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in June, a decision spurred by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

However, Türkiye voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

Ahead of a historic NATO summit, the three countries signed a trilateral deal in June that prevented a Turkish veto. In the memorandum, the Nordic countries said they would address Türkiye’s extradition requests for terrorists. The joint memorandum states that Finland and Sweden “will not provide support to ... the organization described as FETÖ” as well as terrorist groups.

Sweden and Finland agreed earlier this summer to assure Türkiye of their support against security risks. Türkiye is awaiting the extradition of dozens of terrorist suspects from the two Nordic countries.

Türkiye is expected to host the parliament speakers of Finland and Sweden in January.

Çavuşoğlu also reiterated that the Swedish defense minister and the parliament speakers of Finland and Sweden are expected to visit Türkiye this month.

Terror law

On the terrorism law adopted by Sweden, Çavuşoğlu said that the new government was decisive but that the PKK would continue provocations and try to obstruct the country’s NATO membership.

A Swedish constitutional amendment on terrorism entered into force on Jan. 1 and will enable greater possibilities to make use of legal means to limit freedom of association for groups that engage in or support terrorism.

According to a written statement by the Swedish justice ministry, the amendment allows legislators to introduce broader criminalization for participation in a terrorist organization and a prohibition against terrorist organizations.