It is unlikely that the dispute with Turkey over Finland and Sweden joining NATO will be resolved before the upcoming NATO leaders summit in Spain, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Niinistö said that even if Turkey was not shifting its position, it was still progress that the countries were negotiating with each other.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg he wanted to ask Turkey to provide clarity on its positioning, the French president said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

Discussions between Turkey, Finland and Sweden about the Nordic countries' NATO membership will continue and an alliance summit in Madrid next week is not a deadline, Turkey said after talks in Brussels on Monday.

Last week, Turkey said documents it received from Sweden and NATO in response to the earlier written demands it presented the two candidates were far from meeting its expectations and any negotiations must first address Turkish concerns.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels alongside Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said Ankara was expecting Sweden to take immediate steps regarding actions by the PKK terrorist group in its country.

"We don't see ourselves limited by any timetable. The speed, scope of this process depends on these nations' manner and speed of meeting our expectations," Önal said.

Russia’s war on Ukraine prompted Finland and Sweden to formally apply to join NATO on May 18. But Turkey, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to their membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, as well as for weapons embargoes against the country.

NATO leaders will convene in Madrid on June 29-30. Any NATO membership requires approval of all 30 members of the alliance.

In a bid to ease Ankara's concerns, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has stressed that Sweden has been beefing up its counterterrorism laws in recent years, with new stricter legislation coming into force on July 1.

Sweden has also said that its independent weapons export agency would be prepared to review its policy once the country was a NATO member.