NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced Wednesday that he would visit Türkiye for talks on NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland.

Stoltenberg said that he will soon discuss the accession processes of Sweden and Finland with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"I welcome Sweden and Türkiye to work together to implement the joint memorandum," he said referring to Erdoğan's announcement of a possible meeting with new Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Türkiye to discuss Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Stoltenberg noted that he is confident that the memberships of Sweden and Finland will be ratified in the parliaments of 30 member states.

NATO needs to strengthen Ukraine's hand at negotiating table by providing military support, he said at a joint news conference with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

They cannot allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to win the Moscow-Kyiv war, which will be a tragedy for Ukrainians, Stoltenberg added.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Tuesday the new government was committed to overcoming Türkiye's objections to Sweden's historic bid to join NATO.

Moreover, delegations from Türkiye and Finland on Tuesday met to discuss the extradition of accused terrorists sought by Türkiye under the NATO membership deal reached this June.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland tore up their long-standing policies of military non-alignment and asked to join the U.S.-led military alliance.

The move has strong backing from most NATO members. However, Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the two countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

The three countries signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding at NATO's June summit in Madrid, which stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the PKK, its Syrian offshoot the YPG or the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

The Nordic countries have both agreed to address Ankara's pending deportation or extradition requests for terror suspects.

Türkiye's Parliament must ratify the country's approval for Finland and Sweden's membership for them to join NATO.