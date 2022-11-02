NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will visit Türkiye on Thursday for talks on Finland and Sweden's nearly completed process to join the military alliance for a three-day visit, the Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said Stoltenberg will be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The NATO chief will also meet Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

The talks are expected to be centered around the extension of the Istanbul grain deal and the NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland, whom Türkiye has accused of supporting terrorist groups.

Finland and Sweden struck a deal with Türkiye in June, and Erdoğan has warned his country will not give the nod to their memberships until Ankara's concerns are addressed.

Separately, Çavuşoğlu held a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra. The two officials addressed the grain export deal, as well as the latest developments in Ukraine where Russia launched a "special military operation" in February.

According to diplomatic sources, Çavuşoğlu and Hoekstra also discussed the problems Turkish citizens face in getting visas.