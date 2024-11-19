President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on NATO to carefully review and consider Russia's statement on modifying its nuclear doctrine, as he drew attention to the threats of a nuclear war.

"We cannot say that there are any pros to a war with nuclear weapons," Erdoğan said at a news conference on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Brazil.

He continued by saying that he hopes a permanent cease-fire is established between Russia and Ukraine, as he said the world is waiting for peace.

Erdoğan said that Russia had to take steps to protect itself.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to a broader range of conventional attacks, and Moscow said Ukraine had struck deep inside Russia with U.S.-made ATACMS missiles.

Erdoğan told reporters that Türkiye had to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine and that it would continue to call for peace despite Ukraine's attack on Russia using U.S. ATACMS missiles, which he said was "not positive."