NATO allies have decided to ramp up their support for Turkey, whose security is the bloc’s security, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara on Monday.

Praising Turkey’s role in counterterrorism fight, Stoltenberg said the country plays a major role in the fight against terrorism.

He noted that while the country’s S-400 missile defense system purchase from Russia was its own decision, the system cannot be integrated into the bloc’s defense system:

“Alternative ways of solving the issue should be explored,” Stoltenberg said.

Meanwhile, Çavuşoğlu said Ankara will continue to protect Turkey’s and Turkish Cypriots’ rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Still, I express my gratitude to NATO for its mediating role,” Çavuşoğlu said, noting that Turkey would not like clashes between NATO allies.

“Even though Greece had a negative attitude in beginning, it is now attending talks, and we appreciate this,” the Turkish Foreign Minister said.

Touching upon the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Çavuşoğlu said Armenia has started launching missiles against civilian settlements in Azerbaijan.

“That is a war crime,” Çavuşoğlu said, adding that it was not new for Armenia to attack civilians.

“It did same thing multiple times before, including recent attack in July. Now, we see once again that it targets civilian settlements in Ganja,” he said, as he criticized Armenia’s supporters for lending their hand to its occupation for the past 30 years.

Rejecting claims that Turkey has been providing military support to Azerbaijan, Çavuşoğlu said the country would provide support if Azerbaijan asked for it.

Stoltenberg also expressed concern about civilian casualties and said NATO will provide support to end the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“We are watching the situation carefully. Parties should cease attacks immediately. There is no military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh,” Stoltenberg said, adding that he expects Turkey to use its influence to calm the conflict.