It is in the interest of all parties to quickly reestablish the ground for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, President Erdoğan said in a phone call with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday.

Erdoğan and Sunak discussed steps to improve Turkish-U.K. relations, especially in trade and the defense industry.

In the phone call, Erdoğan stated that he believes that common sense and a strategic perspective will continue to guide relations between the two NATO allies, the Presidency's Directorate of Communications said in a statement.

Erdoğan and Sunak also exchanged views on regional issues.

Erdoğan also pointed to the importance of taking new, concrete steps to solve the Cyprus issue, according to the statement.

Türkiye, Britain and Greece are the three guarantor countries for the long-divided island of Cyprus, made up of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration.