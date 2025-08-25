President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday sharply condemned Israel’s strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital that killed at least 20 Palestinians, including five journalists, slamming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government for carrying out “relentless and brutal assaults” aimed at destroying humanity.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Erdoğan described the attack as “vicious” and said Israel’s leadership was acting with unchecked aggression. “The frenzied Netanyahu government continues its brutal assaults without pause, destroying everything that represents humanity,” he said.

Erdoğan also revealed that the Cabinet discussed the latest developments in the economy as well as the “genocide in Gaza.” He said the government is preparing additional steps to stop Israel’s massacres, deliver more humanitarian aid to Palestinians, and mobilize international action.

“The Netanyahu government’s bloody attacks are continuing without interruption. In the coming period, we will take further measures to halt the massacres in Gaza, deliver more assistance to its oppressed people and rally the world’s conscience,” Erdoğan added.

The president’s remarks came just hours after Israeli airstrikes hit the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza, killing patients, health workers, civil defense personnel and members of the press. The attack has drawn global outrage, with the U.K., U.N. and rights groups demanding accountability.

Türkiye has consistently voiced strong opposition to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, with Erdoğan labeling it genocide and calling for international pressure to stop what he describes as crimes against humanity.