Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who's currently under global criticism for his indiscriminate attacks against Palestinians in Gaza, targeted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday in remarks delivered at an event in Jerusalem alongside U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Jerusalem is our city. Mr. Erdoğan, this is not your city. This is our city. It will always be our city. It will never be divided again,” Netanyahu declared in a video posted on the Israeli Prime Minister’s official account.

The comments came just hours after Israel launched another wave of heavy ground assaults on Gaza, amid global outrage over the already catastrophic humanitarian situation due to its inhumane and unlawful blockade.

Türkiye is an advocate of the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and views it as the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict permanently. It also engages in diplomatic efforts not only for the protection of civilians from Israeli attacks on Palestinian lands but also on holy sites.

The status of Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping East Jerusalem, now occupied by Israel, might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Earlier on Tuesday, on his return from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League emergency summit in Qatar, Erdoğan warned: “Netanyahu will share Hitler’s fate. Israel harms Muslims, Christians, as well as Jews. When you listen to Jews who oppose Israel’s genocide, you clearly see how dangerous an ideology Zionism is. If Zionist Israel must be associated with something, it is terrorism and fascism.”

This was not the first time an Israeli official had threatened the president. Israel's former Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, threatened Erdoğan by likening him to Iraq’s ousted leader, Saddam Hussein.

Türkiye has vowed to continue standing by Palestinians and denouncing what it calls Israel’s genocidal war.

NATO member Türkiye has fiercely criticized Israel over its attacks on Gaza since 2023, saying they amount to genocide against the Palestinians and has applied to join a case at the World Court against Israel while also halting all trade.

The animosity between the regional powers has spilled over into Syria, with Israeli forces striking Syria for weeks since a new administration took control in Damascus. Türkiye has called the Israeli strikes an encroachment on Syrian territories, while Israel has said it would not allow any “hostile” forces in Syria.