Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for trying to drag the region into war in order to stay in power in his country.

Fidan was speaking in a joint news conference with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha on Wednesday.

"It is obvious that Netanyahu is trying to drag the region into war to stay in power," Fidan said.

Noting that Türkiye tried to de-escalate the tensions between Israel and Iran before April 13, Fidan said Ankara urged both sides to act with restraint. He also said it is crucial for countries outside of the region to calmly approach the issue and that the countries of the region do not want third parties to bring their own conflicts to this geography.

Fidan said Iran's attack against Israel on April 13 has shown that international law is binding for all countries and that the key to establishing and preserving peace and stability across the globe is only possible by abiding by international law.

"Countries that provide unconditional support to Netanyahu need to immediately review their stance," Fidan said, adding that Israel's violence and oppression of Palestinian people is the root cause of the problem in the region.

"I'd like to underline that the real victim right now is neither Iran nor Iran. The people of Gaza are the real victims," Fidan said.

He also noted that Türkiye and Qatar are constantly in coordination for Gaza cease-fire efforts, as he said the only victims in the region are the people of Gaza.

Fidan said Türkiye would boost its efforts to end the war in Gaza, as there was a "persistent" threat that the conflict would spread in the region.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fidan held talks with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and other political leaders of the Palestinian resistance group, in Doha.

Ankara has been in touch with Hamas over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, Israel’s lawless attacks, a cease-fire and hostage release discussions since the new round of conflict broke out. It has also sent its condolences to Haniyeh after three of his sons and some of his grandchildren were killed, while visiting relatives at a refugee camp in Gaza last week.