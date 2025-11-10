The newly-elected president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Tufan Erhürman, will visit Türkiye this Thursday, marking his first trip abroad since taking office last month, Türkiye’s communications chief Burhanettin Duran announced on Monday.

"President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Tufan Erhürman will make his first official overseas visit to our country on Nov. 13, 2025, at the invitation of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Monday.

He added that during his meetings in Türkiye, recent developments on the Cyprus issue will be evaluated and Türkiye-TRNC relations discussed in all aspects.

Erhürman was elected on Oct. 19.