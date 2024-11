President Erdoğan (at joint news conference with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq): There will be no regional or global peace if there is no cease-fire in Gaza. U.S. President Biden's recent efforts to restart Gaza cease-fire talks is a positive but late move

