There is no imminent threat against civilians in Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said Thursday.

"Today my assessment is that there is no direct threat to Nagorno-Karabakh's civilian population," Pashinian said in a televised address.

He noted that Yerevan was ready to accept 40,000 refugees if necessary.

"Units of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defence Army remain in the places where they were at the time the truce was signed. The same applies to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces," Pashinian was quoted as saying in a video address.

Pashinian also accused Russian peacekeepers of failing to avert the Azerbaijani operation.

"If the peacekeepers managed to negotiate a cease-fire, then why didn't they manage to negotiate an agreement to prevent the attack on Nagorno-Karabakh?" he asked in a nationally televised address. "We were warning of it: why didn't they fulfill their peacekeeping functions?"

Meanwhile, negotiations were underway in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh to formalize Baku's victory.

Azerbaijan emerged victorious after launching an operation to clear terrorists in Karabakh on Tuesday.

Armenians, outnumbered, agreed to a cease-fire on Wednesday.