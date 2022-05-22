The partially reopened, once ghost town of Maraş (Varosha) is solely under the jurisdiction of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

“The Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus continues to make statements to mislead the international public opinion regarding the fenced-off area of Maraş," the TRNC’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It denied allegations by the Greek Cypriot administration claiming that TRNC authorities decided to open a new beach.

"In fact, the TRNC government has started to rehabilitate a beach, which was already in use, for the benefit of its visitors, mainly for their safety," said the ministry.

The statement underlined that the TRNC will not ask for permission from any other authority, particularly the Greek Cypriot side, regarding the steps that will be taken in the fenced-off area of Varosha.

"While there are many other important issues in the world's agenda, the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus' disinformation occupying the U.N. as well as other international and regional organizations, shows the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus' irresponsibility," it added.

Varosha is a suburb of Famagusta (Gazimağosa), a city that was the island's pre-1974 tourism hub thanks to its pristine beaches and modern hotels. Varosha was a famous resort area on the island that boasted a capacity of 10,000 beds across more than 100 hotels. Turkish military forces intervened on the island following a Greece-backed coup, stopping the yearslong persecution and violence against Turkish Cypriots by ultra-nationalist Greek Cypriots. After Varosha’s 15,000 Greek Cypriot residents fled in the face of advancing Turkish troops, the area was fenced off to prevent any access until October 2019, when Turkish and Turkish Cypriot authorities announced its reopening.

Varosha was abandoned after a 1984 United Nations Security Council resolution saying that only its original inhabitants could resettle in the town. Entry into the town was forbidden except for Turkish army personnel stationed in the TRNC. If the Greek Cypriots had accepted the 2004 U.N. Cyprus reunification plan, known as the Annan Plan, Varosha would now be back under Greek Cypriot control and its residents back in their homes. Despite this, the majority of Greek Cypriots voted against the plan, while Turkish Cypriots voted for it.

Varosha had virtually become a ghost town as it remained cut off from the world for some 47 years. A portion of the region – just about 3.5% of the total area – was reopened in October 2020, with people welcome to visit between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Since the reopening, Varosha has attracted both people living in the TRNC as well as foreign tourists, with the environment and landscape around the town also boosting its appeal.